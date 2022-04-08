Allana Group Forays into the Domestic Coffee Market in India

The Allana Group, one of India’s largest exporters of Coffee today announced its foray into the Indian domestic market to meet the burgeoning demand in the brewed beverage business. The Group has been a pioneer in green bean exports since the year 1987 and aims to introduce international grade coffees to Indian consumers.

Curating the finest beans with its in-house quality control, the group will remain focused on a B2B supply to domestic players as well as startups. The group will set up a state-of-the-art roast and ground coffee unit in Karnataka and distribute it in all major cities of India. Further, the group will also invest in roaster and instant coffee machines and cater to industrial customers and cafes.

The Allana group exports on an average 25000 tons of green coffee beans per annum with an advanced facility having the capacity to cure 30000 tons. India’s coffee market has witnessed exponential growth with a CAGR of 10% over the last five years. Allana Group’s foray into the domestic coffee market will address the rising demand, catering to the capsule market in addition to speciality coffees and also catering to the medium to the high-end commercial sector.

Commenting on the foray Mr M. P. Devaiah, Business Head – Coffee, Allana Group said, “Allana has been at the forefront of the green bean coffee business in India. Our strong network in sourcing the finest beans as well as our in-house quality control differentiate and bring out the uniqueness in our coffee. Our introduction into the domestic market will aim to cater to true coffee aficionados and deliver a premium experience.”

Asim Allana, a sixth-generation member of the Allana Group promoter family said, “Coffee over the years has become a mainstream consumer drink especially amongst the vibrant young generation in India. Our foray into the domestic coffee market is our commitment to provide one of the highest grades of coffee to our consumers. Being a veteran player in the industry, our extensive experience and expertise in the food business along with our world class infrastructure, we aim to create a superior and healthy domestic coffee market in India.”

With over three decades of expertise in the coffee business, Allana Group has been acknowledged and conferred with awards as the largest overall exporter of green coffee beans by the Coffee Board of India. The group exports all grades of washed and un-washed Arabicas and Robustas as well as Monsooned Coffees. Further, the Company continues to be one of India’s largest exporters of Specialty Coffee, thus catering to the needs of all types of buyers, be it speciality coffee, single estate coffee or commercial coffee, particularly in Europe.