Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025: Ken Research

The report titled “Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness industry of Algeria. The report covers various aspects including the Market Size, Current Penetration, Total Number of Establishment, Total Number of Active Members, Direct Economic Impact and Indirect Economic Impact, Socio Economic Implications, Consumer Preferences and Trends Analysis, Technological Disruptions, Major Trends and Development, Government Initiatives and COVID Impact. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.

Algeria Fitness Services Market

The fitness market in Algeria is an underpenetrated market with one of the lowest penetration rate in the MENA market. Rising awareness about health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and adoption of tech innovations for connectivity and inventive training approaches are fueling the market growth . The participation of women is on the rise as trainers, fitness influencers, and entrepreneurs in fitness industry, thereby increasing the female memberships and employment.

Analyzing the Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Algeria

The fitness industry in Algeria is expanding significantly over the last few years with entry of international fitness chains offering flexible and modular subscription methods. It is characterized by a high proportion of part‐time employment with majority of staff employed on a casual or part‐time basis. Medium sized fitness centers dominate the sector genearitng ~70.0% of commercial fitness industry revenue.

Commercial Gyms: Currently, most fitness brands in the market are positioned towards the mid-to-low end of the market, targeting the mass public. Entry of major fitness chains such as Anytime Fitness and ENERGYM are providing more attentive and personalized services focusing on specialized offerings to differentiate themselves and strengthen their competitiveness.

Hotels/Resorts: Algeria only hosts a small number of hotels operated by international chains with fitness centers, with options limited to a handful of establishments, even in the capital. A substantial number of branded facilities such as Sheraton and Holiday Inn have been opened in urban areas such as Algiers, thereby increasing the number of hotel based fitness center establishments.

Schools/Universities: Only 20%-30% of the Universities in Algeria have well equipped gyms either on campus or hostel for the students who aspire for physical well being thus promoting an active healthy lifestyle. It has been witnessed that the participation rate of female students in any sports activity or physical fitness was much lower compared to that of male students in Algeria.

Residential Townships/Compounds: Algeria’s real estate market in recent years has seen a proliferation of private property developers seeking to tap into growing demand amongst the upper and middle classes for mid-to-high-end residential property. The closure of public gyms, fitness centers and clubs since COVID 19 has led to an astounding demand for residential/community gyms and are by far the highest motivating factor for joining and going to a gym due to the social interactions.

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Algeria

The fitness market has a ripple effect on other sectors such as fitness equipment industry, construction, real estate, apparel and footwear and technology. Sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules along with COVID19 outbreak has resulted a spike in the number of people working out from homes to avoid getting infected, thus fueling the adoption of in-home fitness equipment. Fitness Machine, Exercise Equipment, Treadmill & Cardio Equipment are the best selling equipments in Algeria Fitness Equipment Market.

Assessment the Socio-Economic Implications for Fitness Industry in Algeria

The exercise services provided through fitness centres provide preventative heath benefits to customers, essentially reducing the incidence of chronic diseases attributable to physical inactivity. Assuming a significant percentage of the population affected with lifestyle diseases goes to a fitness centre, the estimated savings in direct health care costs from Algeria’s fitness centres is high in the country. The largest component of this saving arises from the avoided costs of cardiovascular disease in a year along with increase in workforce participation and increase in workforce productivity.

Algeria Fitness Market Future Outlook and Projections

The fitness market in Algeria is expected to experience double digit growth due to rapidly rising interest in all kinds of wellness-related behaviors and lifestyles accompanied by accelerating consumer spending. The offline fitness centers in Algeria Health and Fitness market is expected to contribute majority of the revenue share with online fitness market anticipated to show a double digit growth of more than 30.0% CAGR in the forecasted year.