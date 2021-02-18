133rd Edition Of Zak Jewels Expo Returns To Hyderabad

133rd edition of the Zak Jewels Expo, India's exclusive B2C exhibition is back to Hyderabad, bringing together over 25 jewellers from all over India from 19th to 21st February 2021 at Taj Krishna, Grand Ballroom, Hyderabad between 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Stringent safety measures such as contactless & free registration, wearing of masks at all times, sanitizing the hands and temperature check are being put into place to keep all visitors and exhibitors safe. To keep the momentum going, the ‘Zak Jewels Expo’ has been carefully crafted to consistently meet the needs of the professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and provide them with feasible solutions on a common platform

The expo is supported by over 25 jewellers from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Coimbatore & Hyderabad . To name a few of them such as ZIVA JEWELLERY-Mumbai, ELLITE JEWELS-Mumbai, MANNATT JEMS-Mumbai, HOUSE OF IBHAAN-Mumbai, GHANASINGH-Mumbai, SRI SAI KRISHNA-Hyderabad, MS KUNDAN CREATION-Amritsar, JOAILLIER PRIVE-Coimbatore, ASHUTOSH JEWELS-Hyderabad, BANETHI EXPORTS-Jaipur, FZ GEMS-Jaipur, MANA DIAMONDS-Hyderabad, MODI GOLD-Delhi, AURA BY SURANA JEWELLERS-Delhi, SHRIANS-New Delhi, SEHGAL JEWELLERS-New Delhi, SRI SHANKARLAL & SONS-Hyderabad, PARINA JEWELS-Jaipur, SHIMMER GEMS PVT LTD-Jaipur, PC TOTUKA & SONS-Jaipur, SRI GANESH DIAMONDS-Bangalore.

Speaking about the 133rd edition of the Zak Jewels Expo 2021, Mr. Syed Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Trade Fairs & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, “After exploring business of over 30 countries worldwide, there’s nothing like coming back home. Although 2020 was a non performing year due to COVID-19, Zak Jewels Expo saw a huge turn-around at the January 2021 Chennai edition & February 2021 Coimbatore Edition. We are not stopping this year and look forward to drawing a crowd of over thousand plus customers at the Hyderabad event. The Zak Jewels Expo is an effort to cater to the market changes and to offer an organised structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unparalleled standard for our buyer community, by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency through this expo.”

The exhibition will showcase diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls and other precious & semi-precious stones fine crafted on gold, platinum and silver jewellery. Also displaying a wide range of Minakari, Kundan, Jadau and other precious & semi-precious traditional Indian jewellery

Please note everyone should follow with Covid instructions.