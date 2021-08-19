Is Your Child Constantly Complaining About Stomach Ache During Monsoons?

You may have noticed your child complaining about stomach aches more often during the rainy season. Despite not indulging in unhygienic, roadside treats, your kid seems to hold her stomach and cry in agony. Monsoons are a breeding ground for a variety of microbes due to a drop in temperature, increased levels of humidity and stagnant water. This combination gives rise to pathogens that spread through air, water as well as food. Since these germs are extremely active during the season, they pose a huge risk of infection for children of all ages.

The human gut serves many essential roles in sustaining and protecting the overall health and wellness of our bodies, but it is compromised during the monsoons. During the rainy months, Gastroenteritis or stomach flu is a very common health problem. This condition is usually caused by a bacterial or viral stomach bug and can spread through contaminated food or water. It may not just cause stomach ache, but also high-grade fever alongside generalised body pains or joint aches, rash and vomiting. The fever and vomiting can even lead to a high risk of dehydration.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Ayushi Tomar says, “There is always an urge to binge on fried snacks during monsoons, but at times, they can turn out to be a nightmare for young children. The high humidity levels lead to extremely slow digestion, which is why it is suggested to avoid heavy and oily snacks as they could lead to an upset stomach. One should also clean the produce thoroughly before cooking to avoid any microbes present on the surface from entering the body. This will ensure the food consumed is hygienic and will keep you healthy throughout.”

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor further emphasizing the importance of cleaning the produce. He says, “Fruits and vegetables may contain different kinds of germs and its growth is accelerated in the monsoons. To ensure safety, it is necessary to clean them thoroughly with a natural action product like Nimwash, which helps in removing germs from the surface of natural produce with the power of Neem, making it safer for the family including children to consume.”

Below are suggested ways to ensure that your child remains safe from germs that cause stomach infections:

· Clean your home – Germs are lurking all around us and it is important to ensure that we clean the floor and surfaces regularly. The increased humidity also helps them to thrive in the environment. Using a chemical free floor cleaner like Nimyle will help in keeping the microbes at bay