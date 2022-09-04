Your Body Sugar Levels Can Be Reversed, Deets Inside

Nowadays, most of the people are suffering from Diabetes and it is of two types - Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. The main difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes is that type 1 diabetes is a genetic condition and type 2 is mainly lifestyle-related and develops over a period of time.

In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin - a hormone that regulates the movement of sugar into your cells and cells respond poorly to insulin and take in less sugar.

Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Increased hunger

Unintended weight loss

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing sores

Frequent infections

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Areas of darkened skin, usually in the armpits and neck

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) was identified as an incurable chronic disease based on traditional means of treatment. But now, according to recent research, reversal is possible through other means. The intake of carbohydrate content should be decreased and at the same time, protein intake should be increased. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report says that people who are in the pre-diabetic stage can control their disease. The ICMR has published research in the Diabetes Care journal. As part of the study, ICMR has made a diet chart on the eating habits of 18,090 adults across the country. It has been confirmed that diabetes can be reversed.

According to an ICMR study, the number of people suffering from diabetes in the country is increasing. At present, there are 7.40 crore people suffering from diabetes and another 8 crore are in the prediabetic stage. The ICMR estimates that by 2045, there will be 13.50 crore people with diabetes in the country. The main reason for this is that the consumption of carbohydrates is very high.

By following some rules, Diabetes can be put under control.

Walking for 45 minutes a day is a must. As a result, blood sugar levels will be put under control

Reduce stress. Pranayama and meditation can be done.

Sleep for at least 6-7 hours at night.

Drink 3-3.5 litres of water daily depending on your body weight. (Those with kidney problems should be careful).

Smoking must be stopped. The nicotine in cigarettes increases sugar levels.

Low levels of vitamin D can also increase sugar levels. It can be controlled by the use of vitamin D.

