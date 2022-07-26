Young Couples in the Age Group of 25-35 Facing Infertility Now Opting for IVF Treatments: Pristyn Care Study

Undergoing the IVF process can be both exciting and nerve-wracking experience. On the occasion of World IVF Day observed on July 25, Pristyn Care released its IVF study, which aims to create awareness as most Indians have limited understanding of the problems that impact their fertility and the treatments. The study was conducted with over 2000+ respondents across metros and the qualitative interviews were conducted by Pristyn Care with couples undergoing IVF treatments.

The study also revealed that 78% would feel comfortable discussing their infertility and alternative pregnancy methods with their family and friends. As per the study, 58% of respondents feel that women are the major decision makers when it comes to undergoing IVF treatment. According to medical journals, most women typically see success rates of 20-35% per cycle, but the likelihood of getting pregnant decreases with each successive round, while the cost increases. Even after unsuccessful cycles, 60% of respondents, including men and women, have said that they will opt for another cycle irrespective of the cost involved.

Over 70% of respondents considering IVF cycles are in the age group of 25-35 due to infertility in either partner. Some of the lifestyle related reasons for increasing infertility rates are STDs, PCOD, work stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of regular exercise, obesity etc. Do promises and marketing gimmicks play an important role in the decision-making? Most IVF businesses are riding the wave of hope and despair and in return, are attracting young couples who are trying to conceive. 61% of respondents said that they believe in the marketing tactics of IVF centres and would opt for them. This makes self regulations and ethical practices even more crucial. Since fertility treatment is a personal journey, 27% said they would choose an IVF fertility clinic and treatment post detailed doctor consultation, followed by the success rate metrics used by IVF centres and clinics at 25%.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Garima Sawhney, co-founder & Gynaecologist at Pristyn Care said, “We recently forayed into IVF and get about 5000 enquiries every month and over 20% go for detailed consultation for the treatment. Maternity care and IVF Treatment requests have increased in the last few years, given the rising concerns around infertility and family planning. We at Pristyn Care have a strong base of experienced fertility specialists from varied areas of expertise. We make sure that we are there for our patients at every step of the journey (from pre conception to delivery). Our industry experience and ability to develop concrete family planning solutions through IVF, detailed doctor consultations, and personalized care provides comprehensive treatment planning.”

IVF is the most effective way of treating infertility even then there are so many infertile couples still so wary of going in for IVF. As per the study, 74% have cited fears concerning normal pregnancy, low success rates and twin pregnancy while undergoing IVF treatments. Many specialists are tailoring the treatments according to the needs of the patients.