Yoga Session Conducted For Hearing And Speech Impaired Students

On this International Yoga Day, Sankara Eye hospital conducted a unique yoga session with 125 students of Sheila Kothavala institute for the deaf in collaboration with Young Indians(Yi).

Keeping with the theme of Yoga for humanity, the session was led by Dr. Shwetha Suryakanth, who is a Silver Medallist in the International Yoga championship and a Level 5 Yoga trainer, certified by the Government of India.

Conducting the yoga session for the hearing and speech impaired students, Dr Shwetha who is also the Vitreo-Retinal surgeonat Sankara Eye Hospital said,“Children with special needs are often side-lined in most commemoration. With the yoga session conducted today, we encourage these students to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine, thereby, promoting a healthy living.”

For the past few months the Centre of Excellence in Vireo-Retina at Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore has been promoting a regimen of asanas for the doctors to help them as part of their routine at the hospital. " The regimen has helped most of us overcome the aches and strain we would feel at the end of the day following lasers and the long hours spent operating”, added Dr Shwetha.

"CII Young Indians has been collaborating with the Yuva students at Sankara College of Optometry and we are glad that as we celebrate the 75th year or India’s independence, we have used this day to bring together these wonderful children at SKID", shared Poojita an Executive Council member of CII Young Indians.