Yoga Practices To Increase The Earth Element

The tattva of strength, form, endurance, and vitality is called Prithvi, or Earth. The Prithvi namaskar pays homage to this heavenly tattva, which we refer to as our home. The tattva of strength, form, endurance, and vitality is Pritvi, the Earth. It is the definition of humility since it assumes the forms of mountains, valleys, hills, and beaches while still supporting the weight of everything that tramples on its surface. She is the guardian of many mysteries because the location of your digging will affect whether you find diamonds and gems or just pebbles and sand.

During the preliminary stages of your practice, concentrate on perfecting the asnas. As you deepen your practice and your state of dharna, close your eyes and look within as you perform this namaskar. Through the practice of this namaskar, which is a vinyasa consisting of 27 counts, the body forges the capacity to imbibe the divine qualities of the Earth Tattva. This Namaskar can be performed at any time of the day, on an empty stomach.

Prithvi Namaskar

Steps to perform Prithvi Namaskar

Asana 1: Gupt Padmasana – Hidden Lotus Pose

Asana 2: Adavasana – Reversed Corpse Pose

Asana 3: Shalabhasana – Locust Pose

Asana 4: Urdhwa Mukha Swanasana – Upward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 5: Parvat asana – Mountain Pose

Asana 6: Dolasana – Pendulum Pose

Asana 7: Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Posture

Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 9: Marichyasana – Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi

Asana 10: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 11: Marichyasana – Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi

Asana 12: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 13: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 14: Karnapeedasana – Ear Pressure Pose

Asana 15: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 16: Pindasana – Embryo Pose

Asana 17: Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Posture

Asana 18: Mayurasana – Peacock Pose

Asana 19: Balasana – Child Pose

Asana 20: Bhoomi Naman Padmasana – Lotus Bowing to Earth Posture

Asana 21: Advasana – Reversed Corpse Pose

Asana 22: Parvatasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 23: Yajnasana – Offering Posture

Asana 24: Parvathasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 25: Yajnasana – Offering Pose

Asana 26: Parvathasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 27: Gupt Padmasana – Hidden Lotus Pose

Prithvi Mudra

Formation

• Sit down in a meditative pose such as Sukhasana or Padmasana and keep your back straight.

• Allow the tips of your thumb and ring fingers to gently touch each other

• Straighten the rest of your fingers

• Do this with both hands and place the back of your palms on your knees

• Close your eyes and direct your attention to your breath

• In this mudra, the elements (tattvas) Agni and Prithvi are connected at the mool (or the tip of your fingers).

The Prithvi element within us stands for the framework that gives the human body its shape. The body develops the ability to absorb the holy attributes of the Earth Tattva via the regular practise of this namaskar, a vinyasa with 27 counts. Gupta Padmasana, Karnapeedasana, Pindasana, Mayurasana, and Kukkutasana are a few asanas with Prithvi as their parent quality. During your practise, you should concentrate on the Prithvi tattva's Dharana. Think about this while your body honours this mighty being.

