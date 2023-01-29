This Year Lets Us Take Charge Of Reproductive Health

By Dr. Hima Deepthi

Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad

In recent years, adopting an unhealthy lifestyle with bad choices and a fast life overall has had a significant impact on people's reproductive health. This is especially crucial for people who want to plan a family, the best way to start a journey of parenthood is by becoming more proactive and healthier today; as these days people are giving more prominence to their careers and choosing to have kids later in life in today’s day and age.

Here are some ways to do that:

Fertility Testing: There are advantages to getting a fertility test done sooner rather than later when it comes to future planning, and this holds for both men and women. First of all, if couples aren't ready to have kids yet, good results might soothe their minds and they will feel more at ease until the perfect moment comes if the partner and spouse are both in good reproductive health. On the other hand, couples still have time to adjust their lifestyle if their doctor is concerned about the findings of their pre-pregnancy test.

Fertility may be impacted by smoking, bad eating patterns, and some drugs. Additionally, if the results indicate potential reproductive problems, the doctor can advise freezing eggs or sperm. if they don’t want to start the family immediately. Women and Men are increasingly using this method to increase their chances of parenthood later in life.

STD Prevention: In adults 25 years of age and younger, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), which are infections spread from person to person via sexual contact, are particularly prevalent. They are brought about by bacteria or viruses that move throughout the body and cause STIs. Many leading causes of female infertility are commonly associated with fallopian tube issues; to that effect, tubal factor infertility is frequently caused by STDs and Sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Egg Freezing: In women, with age, both the quantity and quality of their eggs decrease. They may preserve the eggs for a period of time when their eggs are abundant and healthy by freezing them so that they can be used later. Additionally, it lowers the strain of looking for the ideal spouse. If an elderly women want to share the joy of having children and the experience of childbirth with someone else, she may settle for someone who is not the ideal match for her out of an obligation to move on to the next stage of life. Women may take their time choosing the appropriate partner and have a family -by saving their eggs and this can increase the chances of pregnancy even at a later date.

Healthy Lifestyle: The adoption of a healthy lifestyle may significantly enhance general well-being and improve fertility and overall health lifespan. Eating a nutritious diet is crucial for both male and female reproductive health, just like it is for so many other aspects of general health. To aid the kidneys in removing toxins from the body, choose a variety of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables and drink lots of water.

Conclusion: Diet, lifestyle, medical conditions, toxicants, and other factors all have a negative impact on reproductive health. Couples can resolve this year to take care of their reproductive systems for the greatest likelihood of conception, and joy in their parenthood by starting with making wise lifestyle choices.

