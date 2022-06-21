World Music Day: Remembering Legendary Singers Who Left Us

Music has no language and it touches us emotionally, where words alone can't. International Music Day or World Music Day is annually observed on June 21 to honour musicians and singers. The theme for this year's Music Day is 'Music at the intersections'. People from more than 120 countries celebrate World Music Day and organise free public concerts in various places. Today on the occasion of World Music Day 2022, let us remember the legendary singers who left us this year.

Lata Mangeshkar:

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6, 2022. One of the greatest and most influential singers in India. In a career spanning over seven decades, she won the titles, "Queen of Melody", "Nightingale of India", and "Voice of the Millennium". She crooned songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages, though primarily in Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Just look at some of the popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Krishnakumar Kunnath(KK):

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died at the age of 53 on 31st May 2022. He was an Indian playback singer. He recorded songs in many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati. Here are some popular songs of KK.

Bappi Lahiri:

Bappi Lahiri died on 15 February 2022. Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. He played a key role in popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream. He earned the title 'Disco King'. Here are some famous songs by Bappi Lahiri.

Sidhu Moose Wala:

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. Better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala or Sidhu Moosewala, was an Indian singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. Here are some songs by Sidhu Moose Wala.

