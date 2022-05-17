World Hypertension Day: These Activities Can Keep Your BP Under Check

Regular Exercise:

A 2019 report by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association advises moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity for 40-minute sessions, three to four times per week

If you find 40 minutes at a time a challenge, you can break it into 10- to 15-minute segments throughout the day.

Increasing your activity level can be as simple as:

• using the stairs

• walking instead of driving

• doing household chores

• gardening

• going for a bike ride

• playing a team sport

• Just do it regularly and work up to at least half an hour per day of moderate activity.

You can track your daily exercise routines through FitBit wearables. They have an extensive range of products customized for various age groups.

Lower the intake of refined carbohydrates and sugar

Many studies show that restricting sugar and refined carbohydrates can help you lose weight and lower your blood pressure. Sugar, especially fructose, may increase your blood pressure more than salt. A 2020 study that compared various popular diets found that for people who with more weight or obesity, low carb and low-fat diets lowered their diastolic blood pressure by an average of about 5 mm Hg and their systolic blood pressure 3 mm Hg after 6 months. Replace your regular sugar with Sugarlite, a smart sugar made from the blend of sugar and stevia, providing the taste, look and sweetness of sugar but with half the calories.

Try having dark chocolate

Studies have shown that dark chocolate lowers blood pressure. But the dark chocolate should be 60 to 70 percent cacao. A review of studies on dark chocolate has found that eating one to two squares of dark chocolate per day may help lower the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and inflammation. Delve into decadence with the rich and luxuriously smooth dark chocolate truffles, bars and treats of Lindt Dark Chocolate variety.

Keep a check on your Blood Pressure

Monitoring the blood pressure regularly is an essential part of keeping hypertension in control. Keep a portable BP checking machine always on the go if you have hypertension. beatXP by Pristyn Care BP monitor comes with the Arm Movement Detection to ensure 100% Accuracy while taking Blood Pressure Readings in any position around the upper arm. Arm Movement Detection Technology gives measurement during inflation with no unpleasant feeling of pressure.

Meditation or yoga

Studies say that mindfulness and meditation is a proven method to reduce stress. Yoga can be a useful tool for breathing control, posture, and meditation techniques, also effective in reducing stress and blood pressure. Medito, a meditation and sleep app which helps to relax, destress, breathing exercises and a wellness app helps to keep a tab on the overall health.