World Environment Day: Switch to Hair Colors That Care for the Environment and You

Dedicated to Empowering Colourists, Schwarzkopf Professional has revamped their flagship colour brand, IGORA ROYAL; Showcasing a New-Look Streamlined Portfolio with the Same Trusted High-Performing Formula. The NEW IGORA Vario Blond is the 1st Ultimate Blonde & Bond Lightening Service from the brand’s IGORA range. The holistic lightening range ensures to offer up to 8 levels of lift, with minimized breakage*, for endless blonde transformations.

Schwarzkopf Professional understands that colour is the backbone of business for hairdressers and salons around the world, yet it's also the most demanding service offering, taking up precious time and requiring a range of skills. IGORA ROYAL's new streamlined portfolio is designed to simplify and improve these challenges with a whole new world of reliable colour creativity and the same high-performing, trusted formula*:

As a driver in sustainability, Schwarzkopf Professional have cut no corners when it comes to the redesign of the IGORA ROYAL lines as they strive "to do more with less", when it comes to their global footprint. Each of the new colour lines uses the following materials:

Tube – 100% recycled aluminium.

That's 350 tonnes of new virgin aluminium saved per year**

Cap – 100% recycled plastic

That's 80 tonnes of virgin plastic saved per year**

Folding Box – 92% min. recycled carton

That's 340 tonnes of new virgin paper saved per year**