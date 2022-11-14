World Diabetes Day 2022: Diabetic Patients Must Follow This to Maintain Blood Sugar

World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on 14 November each year.World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world.

By 2016, World Diabetes Day was being commemorated by over 230 IDF member associations in more than 160 countries and territories, as well as by other organizations, companies, healthcare professionals, politicians, celebrities, and people living with diabetes and their families. Activities include diabetes screening programs, radio and television campaigns, sports events, and others. The theme of World Diabetes Day 2022 is Access to Diabetes Care.

Here is a food diet for diabetic patients that can keep their blood sugar levels in control:

Non-Starchy Vegetables

You can have non-starchy vegetables such as avocados, cabbage, celery, cucumbers, green beans, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini which have high levels of fiber.

Nuts And Seeds

You can include chia seeds and flaxseeds in your diet. Chia seeds are rich in fiber, which can help lower your blood sugar levels. Flaxseeds help you improve blood sugar control, and decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, and stroke. The list also includes almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts.

Fatty Fish

Seafood is good for a diabetic's diet. Fatty fish can help you meet your omega-3 fatty acid DHA and EPA requirements.