World Blood Donors Day: Doctors Stock Up IVIG For Kids

Bangalore: As concerns surrounding the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic have been hindering blood donation programmes in the city, doctors and healthcare staff at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore in association with Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, came forward to support in the fight against Covid-19 and donated blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. With this initiative, the hospital also aimed at boosting up its preparation for the third wave of covid-19 and stocked up ‘Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)’ required to treat Multisystem inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and neonates (MIC-N) in severe Covid or post-Covid cases during the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

As the third wave of the covid-19 virus is expected to impact more children, a shortage of IVIG can increase the risk to covid-19 patients. Therefore, optimizing and taking necessary measures to ensure an ample supply of IVIG products has become the need of the hour for hospitals across the country. IVIG contains antibodies that are harvested from the plasma provided by donors. It is then injected into the patients and helps them combat several infections. IVIG is also used to treat some disorders of the muscles and nervous system.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Chetan Ginigeri, Lead Consultant - Dept. of Pediatrics and Neonatology, Aster CMI Hospital, said: “We have recently come across several cases of MIS-C among kids and with the third wave coming in the number of such cases are expected to increase further. In times of COVID, voluntary blood donations have completely stopped putting the requirement of blood and products being met as a replacement. In hospitals treating all kinds of medical, surgical and oncology children - the demand for blood is constant. The drugs used in COVID and Post COVID complications in children called Intravenous Immunoglobulin has their origin in pooled plasma from blood donors. We would also like to encourage all the stakeholders in the sector to come forward and donate blood that can help in saving the lives of several children and adults. On this World Blood Donor day, let’s recommit ourselves to blood donation."