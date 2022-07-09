World Allergy Day: Surya Brasil launches global campaign to create awareness around hair allergy

As we mark World Allergy Day on July 8, multinational vegan personal care brand Surya Brasil has announced a week-long global campaign aimed at creating awareness around the issue. The campaign, titled ‘Hair Allergy Awareness Week by Surya Brasil’, was kickstarted on Friday across more than 40 countries, including India, Brazil, USA, UK and Japan, among others, and is slated to conclude on July 14, i.e. Thursday. Based on its expertise in hair care segment for more than 25 years, Surya Brasil would on each day of the campaign share important information pertaining to the treatment and prevention of hair-related allergies with millions of its users across the globe.

Elaborating further upon what led to the idea and other elements of the campaign, Surya Brasil Founder and CEO, Clelia Cecilia Angelon said, “A recent study conducted in Portugal suggests that nearly one third of the world population is affected by some or the other allergy, yet we often tend to ignore the same, mostly for the want of adequate information. Hair for instance is prone to several kinds of allergies, borne majorly out of chemicals such as PPD, Resorcinol, Edta EDTA, synthetic fragrance, Ammonia and its by-products like Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine.”

She further said that ‘The Hair Allergy Awareness Week by Surya Brasil’ is being organized to educate people about the aforementioned information along with other essential details such as first signs of allergy, most common allergy-related diseases, prevention tips, expert guide, cosmetic ingredients to avoid etc. The brand has also brought on board a few eminent doctors, including dermatologists, and hair experts in a bid to maximize awareness around hair-related allergies.

Brazil-headquartered Surya Brasil, which has presence in more than 40 countries across all continents, entered India nearly a year ago and has attained immense popularity within a short span. The complete product range of the vegan personal care brand combines the power of Ayurveda and technology along with the rich natural resources of Brazil.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfvzY6sjhdJ/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D