Wonderla celebrated Children’s Day by giving 600 free tickets to underprivileged children

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s leading amusement park chain, celebrated Children's Day by inviting 600 underprivileged children to their Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kochi parks collectively. These children were given free tickets along with lunch, hi-tea and costumes for water rides to make their special day more memorable.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun K Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “Children are extremely important for us at Wonderla. This initiative was undertaken through our social responsibility eye, where we believe that everyone deserves the right to joyous celebrations, especially children”.

As a part of the celebration, many activities like painting, drawing, and cooking competitions were conducted across all three parks and the winners were given prizes.