Women, Your Health First: Kamineni Hospitals to Organize Men’s Walk on Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Woman is the purest creature of God and to celebrate this womanhood Kamineni hospitals – LB Nagar will be organizing a special awareness ‘Men’s Walk’ for creating awareness about importance of women’s health in society. Smt. Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad will be participating as the chief guest for the ‘Women’s Day – TALK’ programme to inspire and empower women & girls in the celebration of International Women's Day. The 2K walk will be organized at 7.30 am from Kamineni Hospitals - L.B Nagar to LB Nagar cross road and back. More than 1000 people will participate in this walk on the theme of ‘Women, Your Health First’. The uniqueness of this walk is that Male doctors and staff will walk for women doctors and staff to support women in healthcare sectors.

Kamineni Hospitals on the occasion of women’s day is introducing a FREE PREVENTIVE HEALTH CHECKUP package to make women’s health a top priority and make it affordable for every woman. This package will be available in all Kamineni Hospital branches (King Koti, LB Nagar & Vijayawada). This offer is valid from 7th March 2022 – 31st of March, 2022. This free health checkup package includes free investigations, CBP, CUE, Hb% & RBS, Blood grouping, TSH, ESR, Free doctor and dietitian consultation, 50% discount on advised other investigations and 20% on surgical procedures. We request all the women to come forward and avail this preventive health check package.

“Nowadays women are growing in every sector, whether it is science and technology or healthcare sectors. As we all know these sectors are dominated by men in recent times but now scenarios are changing and it's time to celebrate their success in every field, said Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals.