Women’s Day Special: The ExtraOrdiNaaris of Moj are all the inspiration you need today!

Women in India have come a long way over the years, breaking societal stereotypes and challenging traditional gender roles. One area where women have made significant strides is in the realm of content creation. With the rise of social media and digital platforms, women use their creativity and talent to build careers and businesses.

Content creation allows women to showcase their skills and passions, create their own brand identities, and reach a wider audience. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s look at some of the most inspiring stories of extraordinaaris on Moj who will inspire you to create your journey on the app.

1.Tabassum Rizvi

Tabassum, a Delhi native, was always passionate about food, but her parents disapproved of her desire to become a food blogger. Despite the lack of support, she was determined to pursue her passion and build a career as a food influencer. Tabassum created an account on Moj, and soon her page was filled with posts about the best momos, channa bhaturas, and other dishes from the streets of Delhi. Tabassum's videos take viewers on a culinary journey through the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk to the hidden gems of Bengali Market, showcasing the best of Delhi's street food. Her videos feature not only sumptuous food, but also heartwarming stories about the stalls and eateries she visits that help promote these small businesses. She quickly accumulated a massive 262.2k followers thanks to her enticing food videos. Now her fans trust her recommendations and follow her suggestions to try the dishes she recommends. Through her content, Tabassum proves that following one's passion is always worth it, even if others do not understand it. Eventually, her parents saw the impact of her work and the recognition she was receiving on Moj. They finally understood her love for food and became proud of her. Tabassum's journey to becoming a successful food influencer was challenging, but her determination and passion allowed her to achieve her dreams while helping others.

2. Aishwarya Singh

Aishwarya Iyer was born in Prayagraj, one of the biggest pilgrimage centers in India, where she grew up with a single mother; her dream was to become a top dance influencer. Despite a lack of support for pursuing her passion, she always retained sight of her goals. She rose to fame as one of Moj's most well-known dance creators, with 988K followers, which motivated her to create more videos. Through Moj, Aishwarya found a platform to express herself, opportunities to work with various brands, and a way to earn extra money. This enabled her to provide for her family and create a good life for herself. Aishwarya firmly believes that while having a stable financial future is important, a person's passion for their craft will always lead to success. She is determined to inspire and motivate others to never give up on their dreams, no matter how big they seem. As Aishwarya did, anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work, dedication, and courage. Her story is a reminder to chase your passion, regardless of what others say, and to always believe in yourself.

3. Varshaa

Varsha, from the land of unique handicrafts and other excellent art and Crafts, Odisha, discovered her passion for traditional Indian dance when she was six. She worked hard to perfect her craft, but when she got married, she believed she had to give up on her dreams because traditional Indian households do not encourage dancing. To her surprise, her husband supported her ambitions and encouraged her to pursue her passion. Their way of spending quality time was by recording her dance performances and helping her upload them online after her in-laws had gone to bed or when they weren't around. Varsha's content was distinguished by her classical dance performances to popular English songs like "Nasi Nasi Ghetto" and "Calm Down" by Selena Gomez. This mashup was a huge hit on the Moj app, and in no time, her videos began to gain popularity, and she soon had 777K followers on her page. Millions of people watched her most recent video on "Aigiri Nandini," which solidified her credibility as a talented creator. Varsha frequently interacts with her followers, enjoys experimenting with her content, and loves introducing traditional Indian dance forms to new people. Despite coming from a family where women are expected to be in the kitchen and perform only household duties, Varsha broke down barriers. She showed that anyone could achieve their dreams with dedication and will.

4. Ruchi Singh

Ruchi, a talented girl from Ghaziabad, lost her father at a young age. Her mom struggled to make ends meet, and Ruchi could not see her mother struggling and took it upon herself to find ways to support them. With the rise of content creation, she saw an opportunity to earn money and pursue her passion. To kickstart her content creation journey, she wanted a smartphone to create high-quality videos. After months of saving, Ruchi bought a smartphone for herself and started her social media journey. She tried several apps before choosing Moj and spent a couple of weeks researching how to master her videos and garner traction. She then enrolled in Moj's creator program (MFC) to advance her skills. Ruchi persevered through a difficult journey filled with many hits and misses and eventually started gaining popularity for her dance and lip-syncing videos. In addition to 262.2K followers, Ruchi earned extra income from brand collaborations. Her breakthrough moment came when she danced and lip-synced to popular Bollywood songs, which garnered millions of views. Ruchi uses the platform to inspire and motivate her followers, proving that anything is possible with hard work and determination. Despite facing adversity and challenges, Ruchi never gave up on her dreams. She proved there is always a way to succeed, even in the toughest times.