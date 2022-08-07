Why Does One Person Get Amputated Every Half-hour in Kerala? Deets Inside

Vascular diseases can get complicated if not treated on time. According to a study conducted by the Vascular Society of Kerala (VASK), patients with vascular diseases with a medical history of diabetes and other sedentary life-style diseases are vulnerable for amputation of limbs.

Kerala is known as the diabetes capital of India as its 20 per cent population is diabetic which is more than double the national average of 8 per cent.

The VASK study found that every 30 minutes one limb gets amputated in Kerala. The researchers pointed out that lack of awareness regarding vascular diseases among the public has led to many people suffering from improper or delayed treatment with devastating complications like loss of limb or life.

“A person who is unable to walk adversely impacts the financial stability of the family. Thus, it has become a big social problem too. This is why it is very important for everyone to understand vascular diseases better and get the right treatment on time,” stated the study by VASK.

Vascular Society of Kerala has also launched a toll-free helpline number (1800-123-7856) for patients for providing proper guidance on treatment. VASK has taken it upon itself to reduce amputations among diabetic patients through awareness campaigns and proper medical advice. Through this toll-free helpline number around 25 vascular surgeons in Kerala will provide free advice and guidance to the patients to avoid the feet amputation.

(With inputs from IANS)

