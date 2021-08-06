Why Heart Attacks In Bathroom Are Common

Nowadays, many people are dying due to cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is a condition in which the blood flow is stopped resulting in the failure of the heart to pump effectively. A heart disorder in which the heart stops beating is known as cardiac arrest. The vital organs will no longer receive oxygen-rich blood when a person suffers cardiac arrest and this puts the life of an individual in danger.

People experience loss of consciousness and abnormal or absent breathing and some may have chest pain, shortness of breath, or nausea before cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest can happen at any point in time and place and even in the bathroom. Have you ever wondered why cardiac arrests are common in bathrooms? The bathroom is a private space and if a person suffers cardiac arrest in a bathroom, then treatment can sometimes be delayed if no one notices him or her.

People who are suffering from heart problems can suffer cardiac arrest in a bathroom. According to NCBI, 11 per cent of the people who died due to cardiac arrest occur in the bathroom.

Taking a shower either too cold or too hot can quickly impact the heart rate. The blood flows from all sides towards the head increases and it may put stress on arteries and capillaries. However, there is no enough data to explain why sudden cardiac arrests happen in the bathroom.

Generally, during the winters, most people die due to cardiac arrests in the bathroom. So, bathing in water that's above the shoulders is always recommendable for those who have been suffering from high blood pressure or heart disease.