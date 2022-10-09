Why is Donkey Milk Expensive?

How many of you know that Cleopatra bathe in donkey milk as a skin care treatment? Yes.. It is said that Cleopatra, queen of Egypt, maintained her beauty by taking a bathe in donkey milk. Since the ancient times, it was said that Donkey Milk has many health benefits. Nowadays, a lot of hype has been created over the health benefits of Donkey Milk. In today's world, Donkey Milk is considered a pharma food and it can boost immune function, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation in lab studies. According to the sources, it may also reduce the symptoms of type II diabetes.

Donkey Milk was used to feed infants for many years and it is also less allergeic than Cow's Milk. Those who can't tolerate cow's milk due to allergy or lactose intolerance can have donkey milk.

Donkey Milk has longer shelf life and it doesn't contain the foodborne pathogens.

Donkey milk may also help promote the bacteria's growth that is good for gut.

In some countries donkey milk is used for viruses in the treatment of whooping cough.

Donkey Milk have a positive effect on the health.

Donkey milk is known to be rich in vitamins and minerals and it is very expensive due to all the aforementioned factors.

