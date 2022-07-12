Why Bahrain Should Be On Your Checklist For Your Next Vacation?

The past and the present thrive alongside each other in this beautiful nation. Bahrain is a land of ancient forts casting romantic silhouettes in the twilight. But that’s not all you will find here, Bahrain is home to some of the most luxurious five-star hotels, pristine sandy beaches, extensive shopping complexes, Bahrain International Circuit famous for its Formula 1 race and gastronomic experiences too.

What to do in Bahrain? Where do we begin when there’s so much to do ‘When in Bahrain’

You can discover Bahrain’s legacy, by diving to seek amazing treasures and find undiscovered wealth during your pearl diving experience. Bahrain is the world’s premier location for natural pearls. Take a dip in the blue seas and find your own Bahraini pearl and as you search for oysters and explore vibrant coral reefs, you could meet a variety of sea life.

Defy gravity during your next visit in Bahrain and experience the feeling of “free fall” at Gravity, the first ever indoor skydiving facility in Bahrain with the tallest wind tunnel in the world. Kids and adults both are welcome to experience this thrill.

If you are in Bahrain with your kids, take your little speed racer’s go karting on the track of the Bahrain International circuit. Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is a must-visit automobile venue located in the desert region of Sakhir. It also holds events such as drag-racing, the GP2 Series and the annual Bahrain Grand Prix, BIC.

When it comes to unique wonders Bahrain is home to the very rare mystical and magical ‘Tree Of Life’ which is a tree that is over 400 years in the Sakhir desert. This remarkable natural wonder stands alone on top of a 25 foot hill. With no source of water, in the heart of the desert, the tree is 32 feet tall and growing despite the high temperatures and arid climate. The tree is a local attraction, visited by approximately 50,000 tourists every year.

For the history buffs out there, did you know that Bahrain is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites and has a history dating back to the ancient Dilmun civilization? The 3 sites recognized as UNESCO world heritage sites are the Pearling Path, Qal’at-al-Bahrain, and the Dilmun Burial Mounds. The destination is rich in Arabic culture, which is reflected through its architecture, mosques and souqs. There are many places you can visit in Bahrain where one can experience their rich heritage and culture like the Arad Fort, Bahrain Fort, Sheikh Salman Bin Ahmed Al Fateh Fort and the Al Fateh Mosque.

Bahrain offers its visitors a shopping experience like no other. With iconic shopping malls and traditional marketplaces, shopping in Bahrain is a matter of fun and excitement. If you are interested in buying gold, Souq Al Manama is the place you want to visit. The top-notch malls in Bahrain will give you a world-class shopping experience. Some of the shopping must visits are Moda Mall, The Avenues, Gold Souq, City Centre Bahrain, Dragon City, Capital Mall, Seef Mall etc.

It wouldn’t be a successful holiday if you didn’t try the local delicacies. Luckily, Bahrain is overflowing with incredible food to tantalize the taste buds. From traditional Bahraini cuisine, fine-dining, to burger places. Bahrain’s food scene will satisfy your cravings. One place you definitely want to visit is Block 338 to get the real flavor Bahrain’s diverse food scene, you can discover a wealth of rooftop restaurants, cafes, shops and al fresco dining.