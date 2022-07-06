Whip up some delicious SNICKERS® Cheesecake Cups this World Chocolate Day

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with some mouthwatering chocolates and chocolatey desserts with Mars Wrigley

Chocoholics assemble, Mars Wrigley brings for you the best way to celebrate World Chocolate Day! Sweet or bitter, dark or milk, infused with caramel or with nuts, we all love our chocolates, be it in any form! After all, it’s an irreplaceable treat that’s available in hundreds of varieties for every mood!

For those eager to binge on some decadent chocolate to celebrate the best culinary invention ever, Mars Wrigley has got you covered! With a chocolate for every mood, and a mood for every chocolate, you can take a pick from a plethora of chocolates – SNICKERS® for when you are hungry, GALAXY ® for when you want to indulge in pleasure, M&Ms® for when you’re feeling mischievous, BOUNTY® for when you’re missing your tropical beach vacation, TWIX® for when you are enjoying coffee, and MARS® when you’re craving caramel!

To celebrate the occasion with your friends and family, you can also host a #MatchYourMood potluck where everyone is invited to make a dish with a different chocolate depending on their moods. The best part about chocolate is that if you’re not a fan of its original form, you can always use them as as a part of a recipe for something you love. Whether it’s a cake, ice cream, cookies, a shake, brownies, spread or what not – the list is endless.

But if inspiration is what you seek, we have you sorted! The only thing better than a classic chocolate cake is one loaded with cream cheese and SNICKERS® - to get guests drooling. Here’s the recipe for you to whip up this mouth-watering SNICKERS® Cheesecake Cups, and win over the guests at your potluck –

Ingredients (9 cheesecake cups)

12 round chocolate wafer cookies

·340gm brick-style cream cheese, at room temperature

·1/3 cup granulated sugar

·Pinch salt

·1 egg

·1 egg yolk

·3 tbsp sour cream

·1/2 tsp vanilla extract

·2 regular SNICKERS ®Original, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line 12 standard muffin cups with paper liners; place 1 cookie in the bottom of each muffin cup. Set aside.

Using electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar and salt until smooth and fluffy. Beat in egg and egg yolk until blended; beat in sour cream and vanilla. Fold in half of the chopped SNICKERS. Spoon evenly over each cookie.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until just set. Sprinkle tops with remaining chopped SNICKERS. Let cool on rack for 30 minutes. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until thoroughly chilled

Alternatively, substitute vanilla wafer cookies for chocolate wafer cookies