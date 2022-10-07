October's full moon which is also known as the Hunter’s Moon is so named as it came to signify the ideal time for the hunting game and is set to peak on October 9 this year.

The October blood Moon is also known as the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon.

So why are the moons named differently? Apparently the early Native American tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of the seasons and lunar months. The names usually relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location.This continues and is applied by Americans to their own calendar system still in existence today.

Time: October's blood moon will reach its peak on Sunday 9 at 9.54am.

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days and happens when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays.

It occurs when the Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

While most years see 12 full moons, some years have 13.

This means that some months will see two full moons, with the second known as a Blue Moon.

The star signs which are likely to be affected by the October 2022 Blood Moon are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

