Muscle & Strength India enters Uttarakhand market with store launch in Haridwar

New Delhi: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has launched its store in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Renowned bodybuilder Mukesh Singh Gehlot, Mayank Pawar & Mohmmad Iqbal inaugurated the store located near Chandracharya Chowk, Haridwar. Muscle & Strength India is now looking to expand aggressively in the North market and aims to open 20 stores in the next 1 year in the region. The company will also be opening multiple stores in Uttarakhand market too. Muscle & Strength India is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's growing nutritional supplement space.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 20 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. These supplements are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness.

“The expansion plans of Muscle & Strength India come at a time when there is increased focus on preventive healthcare as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

“The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more people embrace fitness and healthy lifestyle as a way of living and are much more inclined towards achieving their fitness goals. With so many supplements stacking up on the shelves, genuineness is a questionable factor for all as there are a lot of fake, counterfeit products in the market. However authenticity is a guarantee when you shop at Muscle & Strength India,” said renowned bodybuilder Mukesh Singh Gehlot.

“Maintaining good health and being fit is a modern-day need among all generations today. However, it is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands. Our ideal target audience are those who are interested in fitness and sports nutrition, gym-goers, sports enthusiasts, health gurus, health-conscious individuals, etc. We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India.” said Sagar Walia, Store Owner, Muscle and Strength India.

Muscle and Strength India has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label product. Muscle and Strength India has also roped in renowned celebrity fitness trainer Mayank Pawar for promotional activities. Youth icon Prince Narula plays a key role in strategic expansion plans of the company including marketing and promotion. Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharya Award Recipient from the Honourable President of India in the field of Power Lifting is also a part of Muscle and Strength India and has been activity involved in the marketing initiatives.