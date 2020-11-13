WhatsApp Status Messages For Diwali 2020 | Diwali WhatsApp Status Images

Diwali is the festival of lights and joy. The festival gets its name from the row(avali) of the clay lamp (Deepa). On this day, everyone light up their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness. The festival is widely associated with Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity, with many other traditions. Diwali is a celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya after defeating the Lankan-king Ravana.

On this day, people decorate their homes with light and diyas, friends, and relatives share sweets, gifts, and warm messages. If you are looking for interesting WhatsApp status messages and images to share with your friends and family members on Diwali, here are a few.

Happy Diwali 2020 Images / Happy Diwali WhatsApp Status Messages: