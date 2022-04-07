What Sort Of Health Issues Affect Fertility In Men and Women

By Dr. Niharika, Senior Fertility Specialist, Kamineni Fertility Centre, Hyderabad

Health issues affect fertility in females and in males by abnormal sperm production or function due to health problems such as diabetes or infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, mumps.

Diabetes:

Diabetes is a serious problem worldwide that affects human health in multiple ways mainly causing infertility in most of the men and women. Well managed diabetes reduces the risk of fertility difficulties in men and women.

Women and men who have diabetes should see their doctor for their diabetes at least three to six months before trying to have a baby.It is recommended that women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes start taking high dose of folic acid at least one month before pregnancy and throughout the first trimester.

In women, diabetes can result in irregular or absent menstrual cycles which leads to an increase in the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth, while in men it can cause problems in getting and maintaining erections and balancing testosterone levels.

Mumps:

The most common complication of mumps is testicular inflammation called orchitis, which affects men. Orchitis generally affects just one testicle but can affect both testicles in about 1 in 6 men causing male infertility. People who have been diagnosed with mumps-induced orchitis have risk of low fertility but permanent infertility is very unlikely. Mumps in females cause inflammation of ovaries.

Gonorrhoea:

Gonorrhoea and chlamydia which are the two STDs result in infertility because they can cause PID in women which leads to tubal block as it can inflame and scar the fallopian tubes,making it hard for sperm and eggs to find each other.

PCOS:

PCOS in women affects woman’s fertility in different ways. Ovulation problems are usually the primary cause of infertility in women with PCOS. If a women suffers from PCOS, ovulation may not occur due to an increase in testosterone production or because follicles in the ovaries do not mature leading to hormonal imbalance and irregular menstruation.

Also Read: Does Air Pollution Affect Male Fertility And Semen Quality