Are you one of those that comes up with the lamest of excuses to skip your fitness routine? Then this article would interest you. In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Mohit Ahuja, Marketing Director, CultBike.Fit tells Reshmi AR about how Cultbike.fit is trying to make fitness fun.

Is fitness overrated?

Fitness isn't overrated, the industry is plagued by the idea of having a perfect body. Which is overrated

The very mention of the word workout conjures up an image of rigorous activity, isn't it time we made it fun?

Yes. With cultbike, the mission will always be just to push people slightly enough that maintain a healthy lifestyle. We are on a mission to make fitness content bingeable, just like you would do on OTT platforms.

Most fitness studios woo people to workout over health fears. How did you come up with a quirky concept?

This campaign is for procrastinators of fitness to identify themselves with the brand because we truly understand them and want to be an enabler that helps them to not only restart their fitness journey but stay on course with it.

Tell us more about the Chief Excuse officer campaign

Fitness is an industry that's plagued with procrastination, the campaign is about rewarding these procrastinators with the title of Chief Excuse Officer. It is aimed at introducing cultbike as a fun brand for the community that isn't a fitness enthusiast due to plethora of reasons. And then get them hooked onto the brand.

How do you think the campaign would benefit the brand?

At cultbike.fit we’re building a brand that rather than selling an idea of a dream body, we’re more interested in making fitness content more fun, consumable. We’re a brand with an explorer archetype that helps you explore a better version of yourself everyday using our products.

How do you intend to create health awareness with this innovative campaign? What has been the response to the Chief Excuse officer campaign?

We intend to make audience aware about a new vertical within Cult.fit called Cultbike.fit for home fitness. With the chief excuse officer campaign, we’re looking to target the best (lamest) excuses our target audience can come up with and straight away address it using our product and content. So far we have gotten 1000+ applicants.

What's the target group for this campaign?

Age: 25-40

Gender: Both

Income: Interests: Gaming, Sports, Comedy, Shopping, Humour

Demographics: Top tier cities, 2nd and 3rd tier cities

Why did you think a standup comedian could impress upon people about fitness better than a fitness icon or a celebrity?

We want to keep the brand more approachable and relateable. Who better than a standup comedian in his early 50 who still connects with a younger audience?In many ways, Atul khatri embodies the mission of taking up challenges and breaking stereotypes that we're on the path of. The underlying idea being if a man in his early 50's with a busy schedule chooses to stay fit by working out at home by subscribing to fun fitness content, is our TG left with any excuses not to do the same?

Artificial Intelligence has taken over our lives and there are innumerable fitness apps. How does that fit in your scheme of things?

We leverage technology to provide a very personalised workout experience to our users - our recommendation engine helps users opt in for the best suited workouts on the bike based on their fitness goals - bikes inbuilt sensors track real time fitness metrics for the user to provide accurate workout reports covering calories burnt, distance, power output etc.

What next for cultbike.fit?

We’ll be looking to expand our product portfolio and also provide more engaging content across workouts.