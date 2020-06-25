Ways to Celebrate Long Distance Raksha Bandhan

HYDERABAD: The silly fights and disagreements are unavoidable when you’re living with your sibling under the same roof. But there comes a time, when you have to move ahead in life, which results in miles of physical distance between you two. Yes, the long, dreadful long-distance sibling relationship. Distance seems even more painful during Raksha Bandhan when you’re only left with the memories of how you have celebrated this festival with your brother in the past. That's why we bring yousome awesome long-distance Raksha Bandhan celebration ideas that prove distance has nothing to do with closeness.

Send Gift with Rakhi Online

A beautiful pearl rakhi, Ganesha rakhi or a bracelet rakhi paired with a heart-warming gift is the best way to make your brother feel the closeness between hearts. A delicious cake, grooming hamper, a stylish pair of sunglasses, or a lucky bamboo are some unique rakhi gift ideas to surprise and delight your brother. To impress a loving sister on Raksha Bandhan, you can opt for a teddy bear, a box of chocolates, personalised gifts, or a spa hamper. With these gifts, you can have your love delivered despite the distance between you & your sibling.If your brother is miles away in another country, you can still send him rakhi to USA, UK, Canada, or Singapore to beat the distance that drifts you apart. The sacred thread of rakhi will enclose you together in the bond of love forever.

Celebrate On a Video Call

Thanks to technology that helps you stay connected with your loved ones in real-time. Bridge the gap this Raksha Bandhan with a video call. Exchange Raksha Bandhan wishes and sweets over the same. It enables you to celebrate together and create a joyous moment.

Surprise with a Guitarist On-Call

This Raksha Bandhan beat the distance blues with music. Surprise your brother or sister with a guitarist on a conference call. A professional guitarist will sing their favourite songs on a conference video call. The melodious tunes will reach to their heart and make them realise that you are also missing them on this special occasion. It will help them relive the memories of yesteryears when you celebrated RakshaBandhan together.

Make it special with personalised gifts

Make the festival of RakshaBandhan fun-filled with the touch of personalised gifts. They allow the personal connection to shine through. A personalised productslike mug, keychain, photo frame or a bracelet are some fabulous gift ideas that your siblings would hold close to their heart. The photographs used for the personalisation will speak of the best time you have spent together and keep your hearts connected forever.

Delight with A Personalised Video Message

If your sibling is really sad about not being together on Raksha Bandhan, then surprise them with a personalised video message from your Favourite celebrity. Clubbed together with pictures of your siblings, their favourite music and a personalised heartfelt message- the video is sure to make them feel better and put a sweet smile on their face. While they had no idea about your plan, it will make a pleasant surprise.

A Heartfelt Social Media Post

It rarely happens that we write a long-heartfelt social post for our siblings. So, on Raksha Bandhan, gather your feelings and put a heart-warming post for your sibling on social media. You can also post an adorable picture with your brother and sister. Or maybe create a montage, which is a compilation of audios and videos. Your sibling will be overwhelmed with joy. The thoughtful gesture will melt their heart, and you’ll surely receive a thank you call from them.

This RakshaBandhan beat the distance and bring closeness in your relationship with these awesome celebration ideas.