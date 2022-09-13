Wayanad to Coorg: 4 Must Visit Places You Must Add to Your Travel Bucketlist

A lot of Indians have been looking forward to the impending holiday season as a good chance to take a holiday. It's no secret that the southern part of our country is packed with picture-perfect locations, making it ideal for a vacation getaway. If you haven’t had a chance to make the most of the ethereal beauty during the monsoon season, fret not.

To get in the spirit of the upcoming festivities, we spoke to travel experts at India's leading online travel brand, at GoIbibo to compile a list of nearby weekend drive-away spots that we guarantee will amaze and motivate you to visit more of the country's beautiful landscapes.

The highland picturesque - Wayanad

If you're a fan of nature and exploring the great outdoors, Wayanad is the place for you. The lush terrain, many waterfalls, and huge tea plantations of Wayanad have made it a popular tourist destination. Beyond that, the hill station also has its very own authentic rainforest resort, Vythiri Retreat. Surrounded by lush greenery, exotic hikes & treks, and spellbinding views, this enticing extra will win your heart and have you coming back for more.

Kerala’s own bohemian beach - Varkala

Varkala is a beautiful, under-the-radar spot that has mostly been discovered and enjoyed by surfers. Undeniably the Garden of Eden, the place surrounds enchanting backwaters, palm-fringed beaches, and densely forested hills. You may enjoy the paradisiacal weather even when inside your cabin, staying in a luxurious A-frame house perched on the brink of a cliff next to the sea and a private plunge pool. If you're looking for a place to relax and take in some stunning scenery, this is the right place for you.

Chikmagalur - The Land of Coffee

Chikmagalur, situated at an altitude of 914 metres at the base of the Mullayanigri range, is a wonderful destination for vacationers during the rainy season. This hill town is not only a great place to sample some local coffee, but also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Chikmagalur has a year-round temperature range of 20°C to 34°C and is famous for the Baba Budan Giri Hills, which are a component of the greater Western Ghats.

Coorg-The Scotland of India

Alternatively known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is a gem that boasts unparalleled beauty. While it is always a good time to visit Coorg, the district undergoes a beautiful transition when it is pouring. Adorned with lush green plantations, mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls, and emerald coffee plantations, Coorg never fails to amaze. For someone who needs a break from the monotonous 9 to 5 work routine, this place is a visual feast and a perfect monsoon getaway.

There are several travel websites like Goibibo, which offer Daily Steal Deals. So pick what you want, call your pals and firm up your plans right away.