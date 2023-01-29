Vizag’s Grandest and Biggest Wedding Jewellery Exhibition Kicks Off

The two-day exhibition will be showcased at Novotel Hotel on 28th & 29th January from 11 am onwards

Vishakhapatnam: PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, today inaugurated Vizag’s grandest and biggest wedding jewellery exhibition at Novotel, Varun Beach, Vizag. Renowned personalities like Mr. Sanyasi Rao, Additional Commissioner, GMVC and Ms. Vijaya Nirmala, VRDMA Chairman were present at the exhibition launch as a chief guests.

The two-day exhibition on 28th and 29th January will showcase 10,000+ never-seen-before handcrafted designer wedding jewellery in diamond and gold, making it the grandest and biggest ever wedding jewellery exhibition in Vizag.

The exhibition will display exclusively crafted designs keeping in mind the discerning taste of the jewellery enthusiasts of Vizag. With a wide array of designs across diamonds, gold, solitaires along with exclusive Polka collection, the exhibition will have special wedding jewellery ranging from extravagant to simple, traditional to modern and also everyday light wear creations with a focus on region specific jewellery.

Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition Mr. Sanyasi Rao, Additional Commissioner, GMVC said “We are extremely happy to witness such a huge wedding jewellery exhibition, which was never happened in Vizag till today. And PMJ jewels is providing the best varieties in wide range of collections and seems to be eye feasting for the customers. PMJ Jewels in the city of Vizag with such a unique collections also helps people to choose between their huge varieties of collections. The exhibition is a must-visit place for all jewellery lovers of Vizag.”

Talking about the wedding jewellery exhibition at the inauguration, Ms. Vijaya Nirmala, VRDMA Chairman said “It is an absolute honour for the city of Vizag to have such a huge wedding jewellery exhibition for the first time. As this is also the season of wedding, people would definitely love to explore the exhibition and PMJ has such unique collection which catches the eye balls of the customers.”

Expressing his joy at the inauguration of the exhibition Anand Jilagam, PMJ Jewels Vizag Head shared, “We are extremely delighted to host such a unique extravaganza of jewellery display at our exhibition at Vizag. We invite all the Brides, bridesmaids, the relatives and all jewellery lovers should visit this beautiful exhibition. We also would like to help and advice our customers to select right jewellery for their special occasions. The designs which are displayed at the exhibition are of the finest quality and available at affordable prices. We also provide quality assurance to our every customer. We strongly believe every visitor will love our latest and exquisite designs and we can promise a wonderful experience for all who visit the exhibition.”

The organizers of the exhibition welcome jewellery lovers specially as the wedding season has started, to come and utilize the golden opportunity to witness and also purchase the never seen handcrafted creations at the exhibition. Many renowned celebrities and loyal customers of the reputed PMJ Jewels are expected to attend the 2-day exhibition at Vizag.