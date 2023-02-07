Vikas Khanna Face of Del Monte Made by Chefs, Loved by All Campaign

Del Monte, a prominent brand in the Ketchup & sauces space, has tied up with Michelin Star awarded chef and MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna to promote their Mayo & Ketchup range. Vikas stars in Del Monte’s latest communication campaign – Made by Chefs, Loved by all- for its Mayonnaise range, showcasing the great taste, variety and quality of Del Monte’s mayo range and the reason behind same - the fact that they are made by top in-house chefs using top quality ingredients.

Speaking about this partnership, Del Monte India CEO Mahesh Kanchan said "We are delighted to have Chef Vikas Khanna partner with us on our culinary portfolio of Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Sauces. I say this not only because Vikas is one of the most respected and reputed chefs globally , but also because he is extremely careful about the brands he chooses to work with. For us it is a match made in heaven with him endorsing one of India’s top quality food brands.

We believe his association will help increase our awareness amongst consumers and encourage them to choose from the best mayonnaise range available in the market and help us eventually be the first choice in terms of a mayonnaise brand.”

Vikas Khanna, who is delighted to be a part of this campaign said "Del Monte is an international brand, well known for the quality of its products and I am glad to be associated with it. As a chef, while we make our own mayonnaise in our restaurant, I have to say that Del Monte makes a fantastic eggless mayo and amongst all their delicious mayo variants that I have tried, Achari Mayo is my personal favourite.”

‘I am impressed with the quality of Del Monte’s products and they are at par with international standards’, Vikas added.

Del Monte’s mayonnaise range includes Achari Mayo, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Sandwich Spread, Mint Mayo, Tandoori Mayo, Eggless Mayo and comes in easy to use, wide mouth jars. These can be consumed with different food items like Dosa, Samosa, Paranthas etc.