HYDERABAD: Varamahalakshmi Vratam (festival) is the most auspicious festival which is widely celebrated across the country by all the married women, on this day women worship Goddess Lakshmi seeking wealth, health, prosperity, and good luck. This year Varalakshmi festival falls on July 31st, 2020.

As per Hindu customs and tradition, women will perform special poojas to the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Every year devotees thronged Lakshmi Temples across the country on the occasion of Varalakshmi festival, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of the women are likely to perform poojas at their home instead of going to temples.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2020 Pooja Timings:

Morning: Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat - 07:15 AM to 09:18 AM, Duration: 2 Hours 03 Minutes

Afternoon: Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat - 01:26 PM to 03:38 PM, Duration, Duration: 02 Hours 12 Mins

Evening: Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat - 07:39 PM to 09:21 PM, Duration: 02 Hours 02 Mins

List Of Items For Varalakshmi Vratam 2020:

Goddess Varalakshmi statue or photo, flowers garland, mango leaves, betel leaves, and nuts, kumkum, turmeric, Vibhuti,2 coconuts along with five types of flowers, sandalwood, blouse pieces, panchamrita, cow curd, fruits along with banana, cow ghee, cow milk, Sambrani, small oil lamps, unbroken rice.

Prasadams:

It is often said that Goddess Lakshmi loves anything that is made from rice. SO one can make different varieties using rice like Paramannam, Pulihora or kheer made from rice. Sweet Pongal

Rice dal kheer

Vermicelli kheer

Milk kheer

Lemon rice

Curd rice

Ghee pongalSaggubiyyam Payasam

Procedure Before Starting Pooja:

Before starting up with pooja rituals one should light up the diyas after decorating the goddess lakshmi with flowers and keep all the prasadams ready to offer the goddess. Most of the few people would perform this vratham with the help of a priest, while some others will perform the rituals with the help of a book. Anyone who is performing this vratam needs to tie a yellow thread with 9 knots to their hands during the pooja.

Varalakshmi Vratham/Pooja Vidhanam:

Hindu Mythology states that this pooja was all started when Parvati asked Shiva to suggest a pooja that could enhance the status of a person in terms of health and wealth. Then Lord Shiva suggested Varalakshmi vratam which gives wealth, prosperity, and good luck and fulfills the wishes. As per the rituals on the day of performing the vratham one needs to decorate their pooja room with mango leaves, and clean the place of worship, different types of flowers and food offering needs to be arranged before starting of the pooja. It is often said that Goddess Lakshmi loves anything made from rice.

Mantras: