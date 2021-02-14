Valentine's Day 2021: Mickey Spreads Love in Hyderabad, It's Mission Happiness

This Valentine’s Day Mickey is going to spread Love in Hyderabad. A group of four people decided to put a smile on faces and started a mission named Mission Mickey. With collaboration with Hyderabad Central Food, Midland Bakers and Nimrah Café these people offered boxes full of love and virtual Mickey hugs to everyone. They say this as Mission Happiness.

This idea was developed by the team comprising Susmita Rayaprolu, Sirisha Akshintala, Naresh and Suraj Rayaprolu. Along with this, they also make many other social activities. They also planned to gift 300 saplings to every brand of Central in Hyderabad with the motive of #makemegarden. Here’s how they spread the love with Mission Mickey Happiness.