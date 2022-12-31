Vaikuntha Ekadasi 2023 is a significant day for Hindus especially Vaishnavites which marks an auspicious beginning of the new year. The date usually falls in the months of December or January every year and is also called the Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Why? Because it encompasses all the 23 Ekadasis that fall in the year and if one prays on this day is equal to having prayed for all those other Ekadasi dates as per the Hindu calendar.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

As per the Hindu calendar, Vaikuntha Ekadasi falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksham of the Margasira month.

This year 2023 Mukkoti Ekadasi or Vaikuntha Ekadasi falls on the 2nd of January.

The Ekadasi Thithi begins on January 1st, 2023 at 7:11 PM and ends on January 2nd at 8: 23 PM.

So effectively since sunrise is taken into account, the Ekadasi day falls on January 2nd.

Bheeshma Ekadasi

Mukkoti Ekadasi day has another significance. The Ekadasi day falls after Bheeshma from the Mahabharata attained moksha or passed away after 58 days after the mighty battle.

Why Vishnu Sahasranamam is chanted on Ekadasi day.

It is believed that when Lord Srikrishna had come to see Bheeshma who was lying on the bed of arrows waiting for the right time to leave earth after the Uttarayana Punyakalam. Bheeshma praises Krishna with the 1,000 names of Srimannaryana as he knew that Krishna was the form of Lord Vishnu. This is why the Vishnu Sahasranamam that Bheeshma rendered is chanted on Mukkoti Ekadasi day or any Ekadasi day.

Another aspect is that the day after his demise it is known as Bheeshma Ekadasi or Mahaphala Ekadasi or Jaya Ekadasi.

Sthothram to chant in lieu of Vishnu Sahasranam

Now for those who cannot chant the Vishnu Sahasranama which can be quite a tongue twister, one can simply chant this mantra taken from the Vishnu Sahasranamam- “Sri Rama Rama Rameti Rame Rame Manorame Sahasranama Tat Tulyam Ramanama Varanane” three times on Vaikuntha Ekadasi day and even for every Ekadasi day.

Significance of Mukkoti Ekadasi day

As per the Padma Puranam, Lord Maha Vishnu took the form of Ekadasi- a female energy to vanquish the demon Muran. This happened during the month of Margasirsa (December – January). Impressed by Ekadasi, Lord Maha Vishnu told her that whoever worships him on this day will attain Vaikuntham- the heavenly abode of Maha Vishnu after death.

It is believed that the doors to heaven ( Vaikuntha Dwaram) open on Vaikuntha Ekadasi day. This is the passage within the inner sanctum of the Lord and the Northern Gate of the temple is opened in significance to the Uttara Dwaram of Vaikuntham.

Significance of Vaikunta Uttara Dwara Darsanam in Vishnu temples.

Vaikunth Ekadashi is popularly celebrated in the South especially in Tirumala Tirupati and Bhadrachalam temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

During Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days, devotees will be allowed to pass through Vaikuntha Dwaram and then have darshan or Vishnu Murthy or Lord Sreerama.

Vaikuntha Dwaram will be open for the two days of Ekadasi and Dwadasi only in all temples that have the idols of Vishnu or Rama.They sometimes also create a specially decorated door at the Northern side for people to pass through and have a darshan of the Lord, so that one can attain moksha and a place in the heavenly abode.

Eating rice is prohibited on Ekadasi day

Like all Ekadasi days, devotees must observe fast the whole day and avoid eating rice on this day. Rice should be avoided during Ekadasi days as it is believed that the demon Muran finds dwelling in the rice eaten on Ekadasi day. Eating of onion, garlic, spices, and other heavy foods is also to be avoided and one should end the fast with a simple meal like without rice.

Another aspect of fasting on the Ekadasi day will help one cleanse both the body and mind. Those who want to go on a detox can actually start the process of cleansing from this day.

If you cannot fast the whole day, or if you have any medical conditions that prevent you from fasting, you can eat fruits, and drink milk, fresh juices or coconut water at intervals to sustain.

Ekadasi Vratham Katha or story of Ekadasi Day

So getting back to the Padma Puranam, a demon named Muran was disturbing both the earth and heavenly abodes. The Devas sought refuge in Lord Vishnu to destroy the demon. Lord Vishnu who realised that it was not easy to destroy Mura decided to make a special weapon. While he was in the process of making the weapon, Muran tries to attack him and then a female energy from within Lord Vishnu emerges and destroys the demon.

It is believed that Lord Maha Vishnu took the form of Ekadasi - a female energy to vanquish the demon Muran. This happened on the 11th day of Margasirsa month.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu who accorded importance to the female energy tells her that whoever observes a fast and worships him on this day will be absolved of their sins and attain Vaikuntham - the heavenly abode of Maha Vishnu after death on the Mukkoti Ekadasi Day.

The ending of Vaikuntha Ekadasi will fall on January 3rd, 2023 and the Thithi is from 7:14 am to 9:18 am.

