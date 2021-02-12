Under Weight Preterm Baby delivered at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Super specialty Ankura Hospital is a chain of hospitals. They are dedicated to serving Women and Children in the state of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, which have 10 Centers in Hyderabad, Khammam & Tirupati. They have successfully handled & managed the delivery of a preterm baby girl. She was born 27 weeks premature with an extremely low birth weight of 550gm at Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, Mehdipatnam in December 2020.

Medical Director Dr.Naveen Chettupalli at Ankura Hospitals, Mehdipatnam said “The situation for the baby was critical and challenging due to the low weight and bad medical conditions. The baby was placed in Incubator (machine simulating womb environment) because of her bad medical condition.

The neonatologist Dr.Ankush Kommawara along with his expert team served the baby as the initial few weeks are crucial for nutrition, lungs & brain maturity, and establishing feeds. The baby survived even after 2 months of special care by the entire medical team who helped her 24/7 with their advanced equipment, standardized treatment protocols, key medical intervention & procedure.

“They used the following medical procedures to help revive the baby

· Incubator Care, SURFACTANT by INSURE technique

· CPAP(Continuous Positive Airway Pressure), UVC(Umbilical Vein Catheterisation),

· PICC(Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line

· Parenteral Nutrition, Minimal Enteral Nutrition,

· NG(Nasoclear Gastric) tube feeds

· Phototherapy Blood transfusions

· KMC(Kangaroo Mother Care)

· ROP(Retinopathy Of prematurity) screening

· EIP( Early Intervention Program) ”

It is a dream come true for parents of the baby to carry her hale and healthy, even for Ankura hospital for women & children it is a great success making the parents happy as they discharged a healthy baby weighing 1500grams added Founder & CEO Ankura Hospital for Women & Children – Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam.