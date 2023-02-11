Tummoc launches #LoveIsSimpleMakeItGreen campaign to promote sustainability this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s week has taken an environment-friendly turn for the multi-modal app, Tummoc. The patented public transport commute app decided to put an eco-friendly spin on the celebrated day of lovers by highlighting that Valentine's doesn't have to be about extravagant gifts and fancy dinners. The motive of the campaign is to encourage commuters to do things that are both wholesome and planet friendly and spread awareness among them to take public transport instead of using private vehicles to cut down carbon emissions in the city with #LoveIsSimpleMakeItGreen and #LoveForThePlanetToo.

With regard to climate change and the reduction of pollution in big cities, Monalisha Thakur, Co-Founder & CMO at Tummoc said,'' Usage of fossil fuels is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gases. Our mission is to prioritize urban mobility and this can only happen if people will start travelling more by public transport. Through this small initiative, we want commuters to show some love for the environment. Valentine’s Day can be quite difficult for the environment. But it doesn’t have to be as there are ways to do this sustainably and with love for the Earth.”

The campaign is targeting commuters from 18-35 years of age. It is not only for couples but also for singles and everyone whose first priority should always be mother earth. Tummoc makes the public transport experience more interesting by calculating the time spent in public transport and the amount of carbon users would have emitted in case of private transport usage. Tummoc has also taken an initiative where they plant trees on user behalf on the amount of carbon they have saved by travelling via public transport through their app.

Tummoc started to focus on global warming and other types of pollution that increasing urbanisation and resultant urban travel have led to. Its primary goal is to move people from private transport to public transportation and reduce the number of greenhouse gases being released from vehicular movement. It strives to be a carbon-neutral company in the next five years.

This smart commute app has a total user base of 2M+ Users, and is currently operational in 17 cities, having completed 2M+ plus trips so far and Bengaluru users have booked 800K+ BMTC bus passes so far.