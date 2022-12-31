What comes to your mind when you think of New year? Yes, The celebration, thrill, fun and Parties. The biggest clubs and swankiest hotels will soon begin to roll out the gigs for the celebrations soon enough. But there are other ways to mark the beginning of a wonderful year. Give yourself a rejuvenating vacation that calms your soul and mind this New Year. Engage in some leisure activities to help revive your physique. Get a taste of various cuisines, and observe mesmerizing locations and diverse cultures.

So, here are the top 5 Staycation options for this holiday season:

DELTA 105: One of the most popular places is the army theme park Delta 105. This camp is located in Manesar, Haryana, and is built on 20 acres of lush, luscious farmland. This wonderful holiday location offers a glimpse into Life in the military. The guests can spend the day getting involved in both military and recreational interests, tasting regimental food, taking part in a variety of sports, or just making wonderful memories in beautiful and lavish tents. The theme park was established by Major Dinesh Sharma, a military veteran, with the aid of the army soldiers in his regiment. With Covid-19 surging again in the country, this place takes care of every covid safety measure (they call it military-like safety).

Lohagarh Fort Resort: This place has been one of the safest and most beautiful resorts to be considered for this year’s welcome getaway. Located on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, this resort will help you celebrate your vacation with your loved ones with all necessary covid safety measures taken.While you can spend a while here relaxing and giving your all to your work, you can also enjoy an elephant safari, a relaxing spa, and a variety of games. This is one of the best places for nature lovers near the country's capital.

Lake View Huts Tourist Resort: Lake View Huts Tourist Resort, located between Delhi and Faridabad, is one of the best places for this season’s weekend getaway near Delhi. You can participate in a variety of recreational activities during your stay. However, it is best to visit this location with a large group of friends. You do not have to worry about going to far-off places for short vacations when you can visit this resort that is in close proximity to the city.

Laxmi Vilas Palace: Bharatpur is one of the nearby destinations for vacation from Delhi. If you want to add a touch of royalty to your trip, stay at the heritage hotel Laxmi Vilas Palace. You can combine work and luxury by staying here. Because this heritage hotel is so close to Keoladeo National Park, you can happily enjoy nature and wildlife during your staycation and relax with your family and friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Green Orchids Farm Stay: This Farm stay in Gurugram is 25km from the Nation’s Capital. Spend some relaxing and revitalizing time here with your family and loved ones. This resort has a swimming pool, an outdoor activity farm, a clubhouse, and an inviting rooftop for multiple events. Enjoy their perfect breakfast buffet as well as a great time playing billiards and darts! Schedule a reservation for a relaxing weekend getaway.

