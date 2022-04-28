Top 5 Make Up Buys On 2022’s Summer Radar

With the arrival of summer and the scorching heat, are you feeling dazed with all the new “make-up ins” dropping like a flash of lightning? We’ve been adding to the cart in the run-up to summer to give our vanity bags the much-sought update this season. However, even the no make-up look feels like an unfamiliar territory after a year of no make-up drills. And more so, if you’re someone who’s just stepped into the make-up territory.

But don’t fret over it! Whether you’re someone who’s here to dazzle with your best bronzed face forward or looking for a beginner’s make-up guide, we’re are here to help you throw a little shade. We’ve curated a list of top summer make-up staples 2022 that need to be on your radar:

There She Glows: While foundation offers the base, contouring and highlighting make the features look more defined, chiselled, and sharp. Urban Color London’s Pro Ultra Finish Highlighter and Contour Kit under Modicare @Rs.975 is a two-in one matte bronzer and pearly highlighter. It’s the go to option for a natural sculpted look and flawless depth. Perfect for all skin types, this lightweight palette (summer super power) gives you everything you need for perfectly defined features.

But First Lipstick: Wrap up the glam make-up look with a pop of colour; nothing beats a tinted pizzaz on the lips on a bright sunny day. Colorbar’s Creme Touch Lipstick offers the perfect glam finish before one steps out. At just Rs 599, its highly pigmented formula leaves the lips plush, nourished and moisturised.

Foundation That Fits: Whether it’s for a no-make makeup look or a full coverage, the foundation has become our saviour; it takes the skin one notch higher with that flawless finish. Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte and Poreless Liquid Foundation has been a forever favourite. With its matte finish, and long-lasting and smooth coverage, it does wonders to blemishes. And guess what? It’s super affordable priced @Rs. 549.

Lash In, Lash Out: Mascaras bring in that lustrous, voluminous pop to the eyes by pumping the lashes. Kay Beauty’s volumizing and lengthening mascara priced @Rs. 499 creates that gorgeous and rich lash effect. Bring them dramatic eyes out for a gorgeous summer look!

Eye-liner on fleek: To further that lush look for the eyes, put the eye-liner on and go from plain to slay in seconds. Faces Canada’s Ultime Pro Mini A Matte Made In Heaven Ink Eye Liner @Rs 399 with its highly pigmented formula offers that lasting matte finish elegance. Go grab your matte made in heaven.