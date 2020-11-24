Top 5 Hatchback Cars With Best Mileage For Indian Roads: Check Price And Features

When it comes to four wheelers, Indian commuters love Hatchback Cars. Hatchback segment always registers highest sales in India every year. Hatchback cars have always been the first choice of Indian users, considering their practicality, mileage, maintenance, ease of use and resale value. Here are the best Hatchback models in 2020

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso as a ‘micro SUV’, which stands true for the design of this car. The Maruti S-Presso mileage is 21.4 kmpl to 31.2 km/kg. The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.7 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.7 kmpl. The Manual CNG variant has a mileage of 31.2 km/kg. It also has comfortable interiors. The starting price is Rs4.84 lakh, which middle-income families can effort.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback available at a price of Rs 5.7 lakh and goes up to ₹ 9.03 Lakh. The price of the Petrol version for Baleno ranges between ₹ 5.70 Lakh - ₹ 9.03 Lakh. The mileage of Baleno ranges from 19.56 kmpl to 21.96 kmpl. It has sporty and spacious interiors, sensors, a rear parking camera, dual front airbags, and much more.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift is a 5 seating capacity and has 42 liters of tank capacity. The price range starts from 5.19 lakh, which can be affordable. This is highly fuel-efficient and the carmakers have improvised the overall safety features and structural integrity of Maruti Swift. The Maruti Swift mileage is 21.21 kmpl. The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.21 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.21 kmpl.

Renault KWID

Renault KWID is a four seating capacity and excellent boot space with spacious seats which you can remove. Renault KWID starts from Rs3 lakh, which is the most affordable price.