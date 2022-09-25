Things on Which You Are Unconsciously Spending Money

Sometimes knowingly or unknowingly we spend a lot of money. So, it is important to have a clear idea of where we are spending our money.

Car buyers:

According to the reports, car buyers spend an average of about $31,000 on new cars. The important thing to keep in mind is when you drive it off, it loses 11 percent of its value. So, the better option is to pick a good second-hand car or choose a car that comes with interesting features at the best price for a short-term loan you can pay off quickly.

Buying Precut Fruits and vegetables:

Some of the people spend more on precut fruit and vegetables. It is all known knowledge that buying such precut fruits and vegetables can save you time and at the same time, they can also put a hole in your pocket.

Drycleaning:

Some people love to put on their clothes for dry cleaning. But if you calculate the total amount you spent on dry cleaning clothes would be more. So, it's better to wash shirts and pants in a delicate cycle in a washer or hand wash them.

Partying Out:

It's not bad to go out for a dinner with family once in a while. But, if you have a habit of going out for dinner regularly then it is surely not good for you and it clearly says you are wasting money.

Extending warranties:

Most of the people get an extended warranty for their refrigerators, TVs, cars, and other goods. It's a cool idea to get extended warranties but according to the FTC, most extended warranties aren't worth the money.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari's Leaked WhatsApp Chats Show Resort Manager Forced Her Into Prostitution