Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Receives 200000th Blood Units As Of Today, Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit organization at TSCS, Hyderabad has registered 2,00,000th blood units as on today from donors. Since the inception of TSCS, the donors have always been supportive and today helped the society to reach this milestone.

Thalassemia is a genetic, incurable blood disorder, which is preventable. TSCS is the only organization in the world that is serving more than 3200patients under one roof. Thalassemia warriors are getting the best treatment here, TSCS not only has blood transfusion here, but the doctors thoroughly examine the patients and do all possible help with counseling. Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) is very expensive but the only treatment for Thalassemia, TSCS is doing it for free with the help from donors under CSR activities; the Telangana government is supporting it through Aarogyasree. TSCS is working seriously on eradicating of Thalassemia with several voluntary organizations.

In Telangana, mainly in the most neglected areas around Hyderabad, Khammam, and Mahbubnagar is having regular HbA2 testing, a G.O is required to make HbA2 testing mandatory for all pregnant women, Government Public Health Centers, gynecologists, and hospitals can also be instructed to do this test.

Chandrakant Agarwal, TSCS President said, “We are happy to announce the achievement of completing 2 lakh blood transfusions today with the help of the donors which is a new milestone. This commitment has really helped us save the lives of a myriad number of Thalassemia patients. On behalf of the entire TSCS team, we would like to thank each and every person who has come forward voluntarily for donating blood. At the same time, we are looking forward to similar generous support from the donors which which help us achieve many more transfusions even in the future to realise the dream of making the country ‘Thalassemia free’ in the years to come."