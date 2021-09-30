Taco Bell Unveils ‘Grilled Cheese – Burrito And Quesadilla

Hyderabad: Taco Bell, the world's leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, introduces two new delightful offerings for its consumers with the launch of Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla.

A cheese lover’s paradise, the Grilled Cheese – Burrito and Quesadilla is a unique offering being added to Taco Bell India’s diverse product portfolio. The latest innovation offers consumers an opportunity to feel the real cheese experience they deserve at an introductory price of just INR 129 (for vegetarian variant) and INR 149 (for non-vegetarian variant). The brand's objective behind this new launch is to provide a satisfying yet unapologetic experience for its fans with every bite of the product.

With grilled cheese on the outside and two blend cheese on the inside, the Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla are the perfect choices for a scrumptious treat. While the former is a soft tortilla roll, filled with the goodness of Taco Bell’s signature exotic ingredients such as two blend cheese, spicy ranch sauce and jalapeno rice, the latter is a soft grilled tortilla, folded with loads of cheesy goodness and creamy jalapeno sauce.

Commenting on the new launch, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “At Taco Bell, it has been our constant endeavor to innovate and create craveable offerings for our consumers and the launch of Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla is a testimony to those efforts. We are truly excited for consumers to try these never-before-seen additions to our product portfolio that have grilled cheese on the outside and two blend cheese on the inside, an absolute must have for all die-hard cheese fans. Our previous menu additions such as the Taco Party Feast and Best of Bell menu received an overwhelming consumer response, and we are positive that both our latest and unique offerings are sure to win hearts yet again.”

A perfect way to kick-start the festive season, the Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla is sure to satiate all your cheesy cravings. After the inaugural period ends, each product will be available on the à la carte menu, priced at INR 149 (for vegetarian variant) and INR 169 (for non-vegetarian variant). They are available across all platforms – Online, Contactless Dine-in, and Take-away, with high standard safety guarantee.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit your nearest Taco Bell restaurant or order online (via the Taco Bell App or food aggregators) and dive into an unforgettable cheesy experience.