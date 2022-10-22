Superhero Themed Cake Mixing Celebrations at Conrad Bengaluru

The season of festivities is upon us and commencing the joyous time of the year, Conrad Bengaluru celebrates cake mixing at the property. With a theme based around superheroes, the entire concept curated focused on the element of admiration for the Conrad Culinary team in juncture to International Chefs Day.

After a long-awaited wait, the event catered to a sense of love, joy and togetherness. The event was truly a fulfilled one with each other enjoying and making their mixes marking the festive celebrations. The kids too got a chance to get their hands dirty along with their parents, making this an immersion experience for both.

A theme based around superheroes, the kids got a chance to get creative with their cake mixing, & lip smacking syrups. With an array of fun filled activities for kids with interesting superhero masks, hero standees and live characters dressed up which made it perfect for kids to take pictures with. Capturing those everlasting memories with their favourite superheroes!

Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru said, “We are elated to commence the season of festivities with the cake mixing event at the property. Our entire notion was to create a theme to celebrate our culinary team who are our biggest heroes and who helped put together this event. At Conrad Bengaluru, we believe in leaving a special mark and I would like to introduce our tree lighting ceremony, tree of knowledge taking place in the month of November. With books used as decorations on the tree, the proceeds collected to sell the books will be given to the Biswa Gouri charitable trust – for individuals suffering with autism and intellectual disabilities. We truly hope to continue making a change and celebrate successes each year. To a great and splendid celebration with our loved ones from Conrad Bengaluru”.