Style File: Miss India Manasa Varanasi From Telangana

Manasa Varanasi is surely going to be the next big thing to look out for. The Telanganite was crowned Miss India World 2020 in Mumbai. The 23-year-old Manasa emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. This Hyderabadi believes that hard work and destiny worked in her favour.

Keeping all this aside, let us have a look at the style file of Manasa Varanasi. If you look at the Instagram of Manasa, we bet you would be scrolling time and again.

Manasa looked stylish in a denim mini number. She teamed it up with high boots and they added to her look a bit more.

The young girl donned a bright coloured lehenga outfit and words fall short to praise this diva. Is anything wrong in what we say? She left her tresses loose and looked pretty.

Here is one more traditional look of Manasa Varanasi, my dear readers. She draped a six yard wonder piece and added a sleeveless blouse. She chose a simple neckpiece and earrings as her accessories. She went with a centre parted hairstyle.

How is this look? Manasa Varanasi looked incredible in a red coloured couture gown. She didn't add any accessories to her look, may be she wanted her dress to do all the style talking.

A simple yet stylish avatar, isn't it? A big yes. She donned a red coloured knee length, sleeveless gown. She left her tresses loose and gave a dash of makeup.

Here are few more pics from the Instagram of Manasa Varanasi.