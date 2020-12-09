Style Check: Allu Arjun Sneha Steal Hearts At Niharika Wedding

The only one word that is doing rounds in the Telugu Film Industry is 'NisChayWedding'.... Yes! The grand extravaganza is going to take place on December 9th at Udaivilas, Rajasthan. The photos and videos from the fun filled sangeet ceremony of Niharika are going viral on social media. In the function, one could see the close friends and family members of Konidela's. Amongst all, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy looked super stylish and they grabbed all the eyeballs towards them. Sneha Reddy complemented Allu Arjun with her fabulous lehenga.

Allu Arjun, the stylish star looked dapper in a black outfit. He picked Manish Malhotra's ensemble for the Sangeet ceremony. The black velvet sherwani has thread work with antique gold embroidery. He teamed his kurta with black pants and added a black coloured stole. He slipped his feet into black shoes and added a pair of matching sun glasses. Allu Arjun has the power to carry any outfit with much style and grace. Here is the photo, just give a look at it.

Sneha Reddy also knows how to score good marks on style scale. She chose to shine in a silver metallic layered lehenga. The designer lehenga from Amit Aggarwal suited her to the much perfection. The bold stripes and the chevrolet pattern is super cool. The lehenga has a winged holographic pallu and a pre-draped dupatta. She teamed her skirt with a halter neck, hand embroidered blouse. She added a pair of diamond studs and diamond bracelet. She finished off her look with spiffy hairstyle and bronze smoky eye make-up.