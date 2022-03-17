Star Studded Glamorous Holi Festival in Ahmedabad

India's No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI is all set to kick in the festive mood in Ahmedabad with the biggest Holi festival of 2022. The app invites the residents of Ahmedabad to come and celebrate a star-studded glamorous Holi event - 'Holi ke Rang, $GARI ke Sang' at Orion Ceremonial Lawns, Ahmedabad on 18th March, 10 am onwards. With just 20 $GARI Tokens in their Chingari wallet, an individual can get an entry to the much-awaited event and enjoy this Holi with their friends and family.

The biggest celebrities and artists of the Gujarat media fraternity will be celebrating their Holi at Chinagri's event, 'Holi ke Rang, $GARI ke Sang' on 18th March. Performing artists and musicians like Aditya Gadhvi, Ishani Dave, Aghori Muzik, will be entertaining the audience, while celebrities like Tushar Sadhu, Reeva Rachch, Deep Dholakia, Jhinal Belani, Bhaumik Sampat will be attending the event and have a gala time celebrating Holi with the Chingari team.

Chingari’s popular creator group ABCD will also be giving an entertaining and fun performance that will make the audiences groove along with them. The event will also have game stalls that will attract the youngsters towards them. The Chingari powered by $GARI, Holi event will see many other fun activities for the event attendees like Balloon Fighting, Rain Dance with DJ, Rang ka Jung, and Celebrity Meet & Greet.

Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App commented, “Since the last 2 years, we have all excitedly waited for celebrations with our friends and family, and what best way to re-start the fun other than an extravagant Holi festival. Chingari powered by $GARI is bringing the biggest Holi bash to Ahmedabad that will not only entertain the attendees but also leave them with great memories that they will never want to forget. We are thrilled to receive an overwhelming response from the people in Ahmedabad and see their excitement for the upcoming event. This further motivates us to create more such events/ properties and reach out to even more people through our efforts. We invite all the Ahmedabadis to come and celebrate this Holi with Chingari & GARI family, and look forward to a great & happening Holi.”

Indian film actor, Bhaumik Sampat said, “We are looking forward to attend ‘Holi ke Rang, $GARI ke Sang’ festival. Holi is one of my favorite festival and last year we all missed celebrating with our loved ones due to pandemic. This year, all thanks to Chingari and ShemarooMe, we will be re-connected with all on this colorful day. So, calling it aloud to all my loved ones out there…come and join me at the biggest Holi fest of 2022, Holi ke Rang, $GARI ke Sang.”

Singer Aditya Gadhvi commented, “Holi is one of the 1st big festivals of the year, we are looking forward to having a great time at the Chingari Holi festival. Our performance at the event will be for our fans who have waited eagerly to see us perform live since 2020. We hope to see and greet all our fans there, who will be able to attend the Holi festival by showing 20 $GARI tokens in their Chingari Wallet”

The party scene is set for the people of Ahmedabad, so are you ready to party in the Chingari style?

Please Note: Every individual has to show a minimum 20 $GARI Tokens in their wallet. To get $GARI Tokens, one can visit gari website