Soulflower Celebrates National Pet Day to aid Awareness Around Animal cruelty

Mumbai: When you see stray puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs on the road, don’t you want to pet them? Most of us do; we also wish for them to get loving homes and ensure that they are safe. Safety of animals is not only restricted to harming them in anyway but also not making the most of these pets for testing beauty products.

On this thought, Soulflower, aims to celebrate National Pet Day to aid awareness about animal cruelty - who are confined to harsh conditions and injected with formulas that are lethal for life. The brand believes that serving the four-legged friends and aiding volunteers in the animal welfare can put an end to this human process.

Soulflower has pledged to feed 300 stray animals everyday, as an initiative to do their bit for taking care of their furry friends and doing their part as a socially responsible organization.

Living by their values of kindness, compassion, love, and gratitude, Soulflower is the first brand to go beyond cruelty-free and towards taking care of animals and nature at large. India’s first ‘farm to face’ beauty brand embraces clean beauty with organic ingredients, cruelty, and preservative-free effective solutions to elevate the natural glow on skin & hair without testing any products on their furry friends.

Soulflower’s ambassador Ms. Palak Tiwari is an animal lover herself and is also a staunch proponent of adoption of stray animals. Soulflower has joined hands with her to promote their collective vision of uplifting and nurturing the strays and promoting natural skincare solutions that are made without adding any harmful chemicals or toxins.

“I am an ardent animal lover and I have never shied away from speaking about animal cruelty and hence Soulflower is very close to my heart, for their continuous efforts on raising awareness against product testing on animals. This National Pet Day, I urge everyone to take care of the animals around us and refrain from harming the paw-friends in anyway.” said Palak Tiwari.

Soulflower had also collaborated with Honorable Member of Parliament Smt. Maneka Gandhi, who shares the same values as the company of empowering and caring for the Stray Animals.

With the most potent, pure, and hand-selected natural ingredients, Nature is the biggest inspiration behind every Soulflower product. Soulflower specializes in high efficacy, preservative-free, cruelty-free, aromatherapy, natural (ECO-CERT; ESG certified) face, skin, and hair care products.

“Every day is a National Pet Day at our office, with our in-office pets and the family of strays around us, all of us at Soulflower love to feed and play with them. This National Pet Day, we want

to see our customers celebrating their pets with us and giving their paws a day full of love and pampering.” said Natasha Tuli, Founder and CEO, of Soulflower.

Soulflower will also be hosting a contest on their Instagram handle on the occasion of National Pet Day and urge their followers to celebrate their 4-legged friend and take them on a journey of love & care.