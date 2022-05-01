Smile Foundation Awarded COVID Management Initiative of the Year (India)

New Delhi: Smile Foundation’s extensive and multi-pronged effort during the coronavirus pandemic in India was recognized as the COVID Management Initiative of the Year at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2022. The Foundation received this prestigious recognition for COVID-impact mitigation, healthcare service delivery and relief work it did over the past two years. Smile Foundation was the only non-profit organization among healthcare organizations, hospitals and institutions from across the globe to be awarded at the prestigious Healthcare Asia Awards under various categories.

Smile Foundation, through its Health Cannot Wait initiative, reached out to the nook and corner of the country and provided doorstep delivery of healthcare services through mobile healthcare and telemedicine mechanism, tele-counseling and awareness services, providing urgent necessities like PPE kits to health workers, strengthening the existing public health infrastructure through supply of oxygen and medicines, reducing the load of primary healthcare facilities, providing hygiene kits to masses, and spreading awareness to contain the spread of the virus. The initiative covered 14 states of India and reached out to over a million beneficiaries across India.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive such an encouragement in the form this prestigious award. The pandemic has been a monumental public health challenge. During the peak of the infections, as the situation worsened with every passing day, the need of the hour was to complement the government and public effort, and support the most vulnerable people. The accolade belongs to our entire team who turned Covid warriors displaying commendable resilience and selflessness,” said Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation.

As the world begins recovering from COVID-19, the healthcare sector has proved its resilience by manifesting ability to overcome challenges and continue serving the most vulnerable sections of society. Healthcare providers have innovated to devise breakthrough products, initiatives, and robust COVID management frameworks. Swift incorporation of these breakthroughs in day-to-day operations is helping manage crises and provide quality healthcare to patients.

The Healthcare Asia Awards 2022 recognized entities that have risen above the challenges caused by the pandemic and innovated to better serve customers. This year's nominations were chosen by an elite panel of judges consisting of Chris Hardesty, Pureland Venture Partners; Partha Basumatary, EY-Parthenon Director, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Strategy Lead; and Sarah Butler, PwC Global Health Service Leader.