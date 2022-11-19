Singapore Reimagines Tourism Experiences

Singapore has always given travellers multiple reasons to visit, right from gleaming skyscrapers, lush landscapes, Instagrammable parks and boulevards filled with air-conditioned malls – the country has no dearth of attractions and experiences. In its endeavour to reimagine the tourism experience and give visitors something new to look forward to, the destination is now home to Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay (October 28), and Bird Paradise at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve that will open in 2023.

Inspired by one of the highest-grossing film globally of all-time, Avatar, Avatar: The Experience is an immersive walkthrough showcase. Located at the Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay, the experience opens to public on October 28, 2022. Here visitors can interact with mystical creatures and flora, and experience Pandora's captivating culture through its bioluminescent environments. The remarkable interactives and startling material of Avatar: The Experience will give guests a chance to interact with a baby banshee handled by expert puppeteer docents providing unique photo opportunities for this event.

Set to open in the second quarter of 2023, Bird Paradise is a 17-hectare Bird Paradise that will be the first of the new wildlife parks located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve to open to the public. This will replace the Jurong Bird Park, as announced earlier. Bird Paradise - will transport visitors into a colourful world that will be the home to 3,500 birds from over 400 avian species. Designed to encourage discovery at every turn, Bird Paradise will welcome visitors into immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats, where they will explore eight large walk-through aviaries which reflect different biomes of the world such as dense African rainforests, South American wetlands, Southeast Asian paddy fields, Australian dry eucalypt forests, and more.

Mr. GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board said, “Singapore is an exciting lifestyle and events destination, offering Indian vacationers a range of interesting options, right from tours and attractions, to entertainment, shopping and dining options. We are positive that the introduction of the new leisure experiences Avatar: The Experience and Bird Paradise, will be welcomed by Indian travellers, who represent our top source markets for tourism. With the post-pandemic resumption of international travel, the industry is seeing a strong resurgence in demand for leisure tourism, with Indian consumers looking forward to travelling again and trying out new leisure experiences.”

While in Singapore, travellers can enjoy some of the country’s other latest leisure experiences, such as the Instagram-worthy Museum of Ice Cream, the open-air panoramic SkyHelix Sentosa, and Adventure HQ, Singapore’s first and largest multi-installation adventure centre. The city will see an exciting array of upcoming attractions, including the Jewel-rassic Quest, an immersive AR experience at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park and Shiseido Forest Valley, among others.